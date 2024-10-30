Deb Collier retiring from GFRCC

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – After many years as our fearless chamber director, Deb Collier is retiring from Greater Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce (GFRCC). We thank Collier for her many years of service, and her dedication to the community. She has welcomed countless visitors, attended many meetings for the region, spearheaded events, and kept the chamber and Waypoint Center running through its ups and downs.

Her legacy includes our most beloved event, the Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. It grew from a funny little idea to a widely known and popular event that drew thousands to our beautiful region. We hope to still see her smiling face at local events. We know she’ll be thrilled to not be responsible for speaking at them. Deb looks forward to spending time with her family both near and far.

Join us for Deb’s retirement celebration on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Moose Club. We would love for you all to attend to show your appreciation for all her dedication and hard work. Singo will immediately following the celebration at 6:30 p.m. A new and exciting spin on bingo, players listen for their favorite music instead of numbers. Bring your friends, grab a beverage, and have fun.