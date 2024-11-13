David C. Batchelder, 1942-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David C. Batchelder, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born June 27, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Perley and Arlene (Utton) Batchelder. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1960.

On July 3, 1965, He married the love of his life Linda Batchelder.

David, or Dave as he was better known, was a mechanic with Woodruff Motors and Soucy Motors in Springfield, Vt. He later worked at Bryant Grinder Co. for a short time, and was a supervisor at Vermont Research for many years.

His unshakable faith was the foundation in every aspect of his life, and he had an incredible servant’s heart. He lived a life of faithfulness, service to God and others, and above all, love.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and attending stock car races.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Linda; their two children Roger Batchelder (Ruthanne) and Beverly Strobl (Rick); four siblings Rexford Batchelder, Allan Batchelder, Elaine Sterrett, and Jane McLaughlin; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, one brother Richard Batchelder, and one grandchild Caleb Savage.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Friday, Nov. 22, from 6-7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., at Davis Memorial Chapel, with burial following in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David to The Fund for Christian Service, 208 Lenox Avenue, #337, Westfield, NJ 07090.