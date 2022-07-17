Danielle Downer, 1972-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Danielle (Bardis) Downer, 50, of Country Club Road, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at home. She was born in Springfield, Vt. on June 7, 1972, the daughter of Janice and Norris Bardis.

Danielle was a graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School in New Hampshire and continued her education, graduating from Keene State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She was also a graduate of the Hallmark Institute of Photography in Turners Falls.

Danielle was a paraprofessional and aide throughout the local school systems, and a professional photographer working with her husband.

Danielle spent as much time as she could working on her fine art photography. The coldest days of the year you might find her creating images at the beach. The ocean was her getaway. Danielle loved crafts, board games, Sudoku, and playing cards with her mother. Danielle had an avid love for cats and dogs, especially her mom’s dog, Schroeder. Danielle had a great sense of humor and loved the outdoors as much as shopping and yard sales.

Besides her beloved husband of ten years, Tony Downer, Danielle leaves her mother, Janice Bardis of Walpole, N.H.; her father, Norris Bardis of Charlestown, N.H.; two brothers, Scott Bardis of Walpole, N.H. and Jason Bardis and his wife Christie of Drewsville, N.H.; her nieces and nephews, Michael, McKenzie, Hannah, Jake, Sophie, and Chole; Auntie Carol and Auntie Bobbie; and many cousins.

Danielle’s Celebration of life will be held at Danielle’s home for family and friends on Saturday, July 23, between 2–5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Association, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD, 20852-3914.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.