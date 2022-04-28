Cynthia A. A’Pelt, 1958-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Cynthia “Cindy” A. A’Pelt (Farrar) lost her courageous battle with ovarian cancer on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the age of 64. She was born on Feb. 5, 1958, to Stanley E. and Shirley (Woodcock) Farrar. She graduated Green Mountain High School in Chester, Vt., Class of 1976.

In 1976 she was married to her beloved husband, Charles W. A’Pelt Jr., a marriage in which they had been together for 45 years. Cindy was a mother of two daughters and had three grandchildren, who she cherished and loved deeply. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends (thank you for your support). One of her loves was traveling and visiting Maine; she also enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, and learning the history about her family tree. She enjoyed nature and taking photos of nature as well. And of course, her little dog, Jenna.

She was predeceased by Stanley E. Farrar and Denise R. A’Pelt. She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters, Sarah and Sonya; granddaughters, Selena, Delilah, and Etina (Socks); sibling, Leonard Farrar, and sister-in-law, Nancy Farrar; and her brother-in-law, Edward Caron.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.