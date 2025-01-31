Cybersecurity at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Springfield Town Library on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m., for a cybersecurity presentation. This event will cover essential topics, including the basics of cybersecurity, its importance, effective approaches to safeguarding online data, and tips for staying safe on the internet. The presentation aims to educate the audience on protecting digital systems and data from cyber threats while raising awareness about cybersecurity and best practices to reduce vulnerability.

Mary Kohn works for Better Business Bureau (BBB) in Eastern Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont as a community relations and marketing specialist. She loves to help people make smarter decisions in the marketplace, and educate both consumers and businesses on how BBB can help make an impact in a meaningful way.

This event is free and open to the public. To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.