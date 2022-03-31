CTES students create sunflower seed packets in support of Ukraine

CAVENDISH, Vt. – In a continuing effort to help the people of the Ukraine, Cavendish Town Elementary School students are preparing sunflower seed packets for area residents and visitors. Each packet is decorated with unique messages such as, “Make Peace Not War,” and, “Let’s Help Ukraine.” The sunflower is the national flower of the Ukraine and represents a continuing effort to raise funds to help the people of that nation recover from the devastation wrought by the Russian invasion.

CTES students continue to produce these unique seed packets in the hope that they will persuade people to grow the beautiful flowers in support of the Ukrainian people. Benson’s Chevrolet, Ludlow Insurance, and Green Mountain Fire Place Specialty will have sunflower seed packets available to the general public. There is no set price for the seeds – only a donation as seen appropriate by the purchaser. Other area businesses are expected to offer the packets as well.