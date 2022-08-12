CSC thanks Birds and Blooms participants

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Thank you to every participant in the Birds and Blooms event in Proctorsville. You decorated amazing birdhouses, in birch bark and rainbows, Boston Red Sox themes, decoupage, and a penny covered roof, glorious in pink porches and orange sunflowers. There were handmade birdhouses, bluebird houses, ornate glass feeders for butterflies, hummingbird roosts, original stained glass, handmade jewelry, pottery, a hand carved catbird, and a garden design gift certificate. The Cavendish Streetscape Committee is thankful for your interest and support.