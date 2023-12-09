Crissy Webster Counseling Services opens location in Perkinsville

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Crissy Webster Counseling Services LLC, a leading mental health service provider, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Perkinsville, Vt., situated at 7290 Vermont Route 131, Suite 4. The expansion is a testament to the significant growth and success of Crissy’s private practice, which initially started in 2014 as a part-time endeavor, and has now evolved into a large multi-practitioner office.

Founder and clinician Crissy Webster began the practice by offering specialized services, including anger management groups and juvenile firesetter assessments and interventions. The practice was initially a supplement to her full-time clinician role elsewhere, operating out of various rented spaces around town. In 2018, Webster made the decision to transition to full-time private practice, marking the beginning of substantial growth. Currently, Crissy Webster Counseling Services LLC boasts two locations, with a dedicated team of eight clinicians, one billing specialist, a case manager, and a part-time office assistant.

The range of services provided by Crissy Webster Counseling Services LLC sets it apart from other smaller private practices. The team offers counseling services, case management, psychosocial evaluations, group sessions, parenting work, and contract work, catering to clients of all ages, including children and families.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive mental health services to our community, addressing the diverse needs of our population,” says Crissy Webster. “What makes us unique is the variety of services we offer, going beyond the conventional offerings of smaller practices. We believe in the benefits of these services for all our clients.”

Crissy Webster Counseling Services LLC actively contributes to the community by addressing mental health needs and offering specialty groups such as trauma-informed parenting groups. These groups focus on the individual struggles of participants, providing a tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all parenting program.

Looking ahead, Crissy Webster has ambitious plans for the future, expressing the hope to expand the practice further and potentially establish another fully operational location in southwest Florida.

When asked why she chose the Springfield area for the second location, Webster shared, “Springfield is a great community, but like most rural areas, there are not many services available to families who live in nearby smaller service areas. I was born and raised in this community, so it feels great to give back to the same community.”

For more information about Crissy Webster Counseling Services LLC and its range of services, please visit www.crissywebstercounseling.com.