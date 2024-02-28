Crime and Safety: A Community Conversation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m., join the Greater Falls Community Justice Center at the Springfield Town Library for a Crime and Safety Community Conversation.

When crime rates increase, the whole community is impacted, and people lose trust in their neighbors. An effective way to improve community safety and strengthen social bonds is through restorative justice. The Greater Falls Community Justice Center invites you to a conversation about its role in making Springfield a healthier, safer community. Justice Center staff, volunteers, and clients will share their thoughts and experiences on Circles of Support and Accountability, a weekly meeting with people coming out of prison; reparative panels; and pre-charge meetings.

Some questions we will explore are, “What balance of support and accountability do people need to help them not re-offend?” “What kind of support is helpful, and what is harmful?” “How can we hold people accountable, and what does that look like?”

This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.