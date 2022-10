CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Charlestown Rotary Foundation will be holding their 67th annual Penny Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Middle School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Penny Sale will involve a special kids’ series with chances to win $100 in cash prizes. The Penny Sale will also have raffle tickets with chances to win $1,500 in cash the night of the sale.