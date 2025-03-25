Create Together at Fletcher Farm celebrates successful open house

LUDLOW, Vt. – Create Together at Fletcher Farm announced recently it has received its official occupancy permit, marking a significant milestone that allows the creative center to officially open its doors for studio time and workshops. The announcement comes on the heels of a well-attended open-house event that drew community members, artists, and supporters from across the region.

The open house showcased the newly outfitted facilities, which feature dedicated spaces for various artistic disciplines and crafts. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the studios, meet instructors, and preview upcoming workshop offerings.

“We’re thrilled to have reached this important milestone, and to see such enthusiastic support from our community,” said Pollyanna Sidell, board chair at Create Together. “Our vision has always been to create a space where creativity and community intersect, and receiving our occupancy permit means we can now fully realize that vision.”

With the permit in hand, Create Together at Fletcher Farm is now accepting registrations for studio time and a range of fiber art workshops. Community members interested in participating can register online at www.createtogethervt.org. Kathryn Svec, program manager and board secretary, commented, “We look forward to opening more studios as we move into summer when we bring on metalwork, jewelry fabrication, and pottery. Summer programming for youth is also in the works.” She added, “If you have an interest in new programs, contact us at 802-228-8770, or at kathryn@createtogethervt.org. We are excited to offer new and rejuvenated programming.”

The organization plans to offer programs for all skill levels and ages, continuing Fletcher Farm’s legacy as a center for creative education while introducing new opportunities for artistic exploration and community connection. Create Together at Fletcher Farm is committed to offering workshops at affordable prices, and has scholarships available for adults and youth.

For more information about upcoming workshops, studio availability, or to register for programs, visit www.createtogethervt.org.