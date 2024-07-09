Cox inducted as Springfield Rotary Club president

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Springfield, Vt., recently inducted Springfield resident Debra Cox as its club president for the 2024-2025 Rotary year.

Rotary club members serving as officers with Cox this year are President-Elect Sue Dana, Secretary Marty Cohn, Treasurer Michelle Chamberlain, Immediate Past President Emma McGuirk, and directors-at-large Jeff Mobus, Patricia Putnam, and Bill Dakin.

Cox has been active in the Rotary Club of Springfield since 2021, serving as the president-elect and a board member. She has participated in many of the club’s projects, including the Rotary Youth Food Distribution at the YMCA, food drives for the Springfield Family Center, Trex Plastic Challenge, Christmas Cheer at Kurn Hattin, and club fundraisers.

As an investment adviser for Primerica Advisors for 34 years, she is dedicated to helping individuals and small businesses achieve their financial goals.

Cox has served the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary Club, the Deerfield Valley Sportsmen’s Club, the Whitingham Community Church, and the Whitingham Lions Club. She is the media chairperson and a council member for the Precision Valley Baptist Church.

She notes that inappropriate outerwear clothing is a barrier to children’s physical activity in child care settings. As Springfield Rotary president, Cox hopes to bring awareness to the need for appropriate outerwear clothing for children ages 3-6.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally.