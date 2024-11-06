Counterpoint sings English songs, screening in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Burr and Burton Academy (BBA) seniors Tyler Keyes and Jordan Houghtaling recently put their cinematography skills to use by recording Counterpoint, Vermont’s premier professional vocal ensemble, in concert. Counterpoint presented a series of three concerts entitled “The Sceptered Isle” on Oct. 25 and 27, in Shelburne and Montpelier, Vt., and the concert was recorded at the beautiful St. Thomas Church, in Hanover N.H., on Oct. 26. The program of secular and sacred music is drawn from the English choral tradition, which spans five centuries, and includes works by Tallis, Purcell, Elgar, Finzi, and more.

The film will be presented on the big screen at the Walker Farm Theater in Weston, Vt., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., and in the Bell Tower at Founders Hall, Burr and Burton Academy, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. Counterpoint soprano Anne D’Olivo, who is an adjunct in the BBA music department and is music director at the Old Parish Church in Weston, will give a short introduction. Counterpoint is most grateful to Weston Theater Company and BBA for their support. Cash and check donations at the door are appreciated, and will contribute to an ongoing fundraiser. Each donation will be matched. Help us keep music alive in Vermont for years to come. For those who are unable to attend on Nov. 13 or 16, make a donation online and you will receive a link via email to the film. For more information, go to www.counterpointchorus.org, and click on “Support Us” to make a donation.