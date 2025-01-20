Cookbook Club’s February chili night at the Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – As the cold winter days linger, February offers the perfect opportunity to warm up with a steaming bowl of chili. The Rockingham Free Public Library invites cooking and baking enthusiasts to spice up their culinary adventures with Cookbook Club on Monday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m., by making and bringing a favorite chili recipe, toppings, and/or sides. It’s the ultimate way to blend flavors, friendships, and the joy of cooking into one memorable evening.

February’s theme is chili. It’s hearty, versatile, and lends itself to endless variations —from classic beef chili, to vegetarian and vegan options, as well as adventurous takes like white chicken chili or chili with unexpected spices.

Cookbook club is like a book club, but with a delicious twist: instead of reading and discussing novels, members pick a cookbook (or a theme) and prepare dishes to share. Each gathering becomes an exploration of culinary creativity and a chance to expand your repertoire while enjoying good company. The club meets every other month, and is free to join. Cooks of all skill levels and ages are welcome. For more information, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org call 802-463-4270, or visit the library online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org or in person at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.