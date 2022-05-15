Connie R. Jones, 1948-2022

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Connie R. Jones of Charlestown, N.H. passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, Mother’s Day, from complications due to pneumonia and COPD. She was resting comfortably at the hospice center in Dartmouth medical center when she passed.

She was born to Burton and Etta Smith at Springfield Hospital on July 6, 1948, joining several brothers and sisters in the family.

Later Connie was raised by a loving foster family, Bill and Betty Wright.

Connie worked in several community driven jobs such as the Idelnot Dairy, where she was the relief person and did everything in the business from washing out semi-truck tankers, to injection molding when making the one-gallon jugs. Other jobs included being a cook at the Springfield Convalescent Center. Then, working at the Union Street School, where she earned the lead position and was responsible for ordering, cooking, and serving over 175 students and staff. These jobs were very important to mother. She took great pride in her work and herself.

Surviving family include sons Shayne and Douglas Hillock, and sisters Carol and Lori, as well as two granddaughters and a grandson.

Connie is predeceased by her mother, father, foster mother, foster father, four brothers, son Nickolas E. Marro, and her loving, wonderful husband of over 25 years, Paul Jones.

Visitation will be held on Monday May 23, 2022 from 5 –7 p.m. at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

Our family will be planning a nice day of remembrance this summer and will invite friends and family to come reminisce about Connie.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.