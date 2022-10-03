Connecticut River Valley Stingrays 2022-23 swim team

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is excited to announce that registration is open for the Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 sessions of the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays youth swim team. The fall session will begin Oct. 17, 2022 and continue through Dec. 16, 2022. The winter session will take place Jan. 2, 2023 through March 17, 2023.

Children ages 6 to 18 are invited to join our developmental, junior, or senior swim teams. Swimmers at all levels will have the chance to compete in swim meets throughout the region. “When your child joins our swim team, they will be joining a fun, friendly, and supportive environment. Our goal is to improve their athletic performance at all stages of swimming and focus on team building and sportsmanship,” says coach Ann Thompson.

To join the developmental swim team, children ages 6 to 10 must be able to swim 25 yards in either freestyle or backstroke. Coaches will work in and out of the water to teach each swimmer proper swimming skills with a focus on strokes. The participants will also progress to longer lengths of swimming to give them the endurance they need for shorter races. Developmental swim team will meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings.

To join the junior team, swimmers must be 8 years or older and be able to swim 50 yards of each stroke as well as a 100-yard IM with minimal corrections. The junior team will work on improving proper swimming technique. These swimmers will swim longer yards and multiple sets. Junior swim team meets Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings.

Prior to joining the senior team, swimmers must be advanced by their swim coach or have met with the coach for a skills assessment. The senior swim team will meet Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings.

“We’re eager to welcome back our returning swim team members,” adds coach Rick Matthews, “and we encourage new participants to join us for these exciting fall and winter sessions!”

Registration is available at www.edgarmay.org or by calling the front desk at 802-885-2568. Swim team participants must be active members at the EdgarMay for the duration of the swim team session.