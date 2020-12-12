Community support for teachers, school staff during Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The return to school for staff and students has been a mix of feelings of joy, stress, overwhelm, and unknown. While there is so much we can’t control, small tokens of appreciation can go a long way in brightening someone’s day. In response to many who have inquired about it, here are some ideas of ways that community members and organizations can show support for school staff at this time:

Cards of Appreciation can be sent to an entire school staff or individual staff members

Sponsor lunch from a local restaurant for staff

Take-out or packaged snacks or goodies for the staff room

Provide gift cards to their business that can be used in a school drawing

Provide a gift certificate for take-out for a teacher

Free or discounted services at your business or organization

Organize a car parade to show appreciation for schools

Create a video or media production sharing your appreciation

Make or purchase tokens of appreciation to help relieve stress – eye pillows, heating pads, bath bombs, lotion, tea, etc.

Reach out the school nurses or organizations like the Santa Claus Club about donations of winter gear for students

Organize a community-wide display of snowmen or winter displays that families could drive around and see

Display lawn signs that say “We love/support our teachers” or something similar

Homemade baked goods – must be individually wrapped

Please contact your school building before making deliveries to make proper arrangements.

Developed by the Springfield School District Wellness Committee