Community Lunch Program takes off

LUDLOW, Vt. – Looking for a really good, nourishing, home cooked meal, to socialize with community folks, friends, and neighbors, and hear some relaxing live, local music? It all happens at the Ludlow Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. The November Community Lunch features a traditional Thanksgiving theme with fresh, roasted turkey, stuffing, and all the sides.

Begun on the first Thursday in October of this year, the community meal concept was introduced by Krey Kellington, Black River Good Neighbor Services’ Executive Director and Vicki Mastroianni, caterer and well-known senior advocate. Both women share similar food values together with the desire to reach and build community around food by offering a home cooked meal and an opportunity to socialize and maintain connections, all at no charge. And, all within a warm and welcoming environment.

The October community lunch was truly an atmosphere of volunteerism at its finest. RSVP volunteers, Black River Good Neighbor board members, Mountainside residents, Senior Solutions staff, and more, all came together in preparing, setting up, baking, greeting, serving, and cleaning-up the event. A cafeteria filled with laughter, stories, music, and great food.

Volunteers are welcomed and encouraged to participate in the community lunch program in many capacities as well as financial support. For information on how you can help, contact Krey Kellington at 802-228-3663.