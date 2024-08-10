Community Conversation with Springfield Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m., The Springfield Town Library invites you to join us for a special event highlighting our local humane society. This is an exciting opportunity to connect with fellow animal enthusiasts, engage with inspiring stories, and explore ways to support our beloved furry companions.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions directly to representatives from the Springfield Humane Society, gaining insights into their impactful work within our community. Whether you’re curious about adoption or volunteering opportunities, if you want to learn more about animal welfare initiatives, this event promises to be informative and enriching.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together, share experiences, and discover ways to contribute to the wellbeing of our furry friends.” Learn firsthand about the remarkable efforts of the Springfield Humane Society. Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of community, compassion, and camaraderie.

This event is free and open to the public. To sign up for a reminder, visit our calendar of events at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.