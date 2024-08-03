Community Closet bag sale

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church is packed with summer clothes – shorts, crop pants, bathing suits, dresses, and tops in all sizes. We will hold a bag sale for the month of August on summer clothing.

The Closet is located at 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls. It can be accessed from the Church parking lot, and/or via the driveway at 9 School Street. It is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

We are accepting donations of gently used, clean clothing. Monies raised go back into the community at the end of the year.