BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church, at 20 Church Street in Bellows Falls, has a varied selection of summer wear, from casual to dressy, and in all sizes from petite to extra large. Come in and check out the racks of T-shirts and other tops, shorts and slacks, dresses, children’s clothing, and more. Clothes are priced to sell, and housewares are free. The Closet is open most Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The proceeds from the Community Closet are given back to the community at the end of the year.