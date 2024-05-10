Community Art Garden summer camps in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Calling all creative children and parents wanting to boost their child’s inner artist. Community Art Garden in Chester, Vt., has a fun summer lineup of camps for kids ages 5 and older that are certain to bring creative fun to your household for the weeks of camp and beyond. Because all of the camps at the studio come with a take-home kit, campers can enjoy the Art Garden fun endlessly all summer long. All camps provide sensory play, child-led, play-based fun for all ages, as well as ample time outside walking about town or playing in especially curated outdoor stations. Camps are led by Community Art Garden owner Emily Burkland and staff, and the studio is located at 287 Main Street, Chester, Vt. Community Art Garden has been growing local, hands-on creativity since 2014. For more information, or to register, visit www.communityartgarden.com/camps.

Nature Arts Camp for ages 5 and older will be held June 18-20, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Nature Arts Camp is a fun way for children to connect with the natural world, selected art materials, and each other in our sensory-rich, play-based process art studio. We will explore with bundle dyeing using natural fibers, create our own mosaic pots, play with wool felting, shell painting, and more. This camp is almost full, but we will start a wait list and with enough interest may run another session in August.

Fairy House Camp runs July 1-3, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Fairy House camp is a fun, child-led way for children to create with natural materials by creating their very own fairy house to take home with them at the end of camp. Materials are provided, and we will also go on nature walks to collect and find just the right things to embellish our creations. Camp is inspired by the natural world around us, and fosters observation and appreciation, as well as creative exploration.

Drama Arts Camp will be held July 9-11, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. In this camp, we will explore the arts that surround the stage. Musical instruments, puppets, costumes, face painting, dancing, movement games, and more. In this three-day camp, participants will have the chance to create and star in their own show – or just have fun exploring dramatic arts within our process-art and play-based studio. This camp is such a special experience for children, and it is a classic summer favorite.

Doll House Camp is slated for July 23-25, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Doll House Camp is new to the studio this year, but destined to have a special place in our summer line up. Campers will be invited to customize their very own IKEA wooden dollhouse, from exterior painting, to interior design and furnishings. Miniature play is such a fun outlet for kids of all ages. From blueprints to final creation, this will be a memorable experience with a lasting keepsake.