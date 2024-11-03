Communitree Project takes root at CTES

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Monday, Oct. 21, there was a lot more activity on Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES) grounds than usual. There’d been a small, quiet community project in the works for months, and it took root on that sunny, warm fall day.

Two Cavendish Fletcher Community Library board members planted the seed after a microburst took out the two trees in the schoolyard last fall. The project branched out from there, as the library board, CTES and GMUSD administrators, the Cavendish Town Office crew, the Cavendish Streetscapes Committee, and local landscape architect Tim Calabrese climbed on board. All the aforementioned organizations were tapped to help fund this tremendous community project.

On that beautiful day, eight trees and two lilac bushes were planted across the front of the schoolyard by Skyline Landscaping from Springfield, Vt. Nate and Nick worked all day getting everything safely planted in the ground. Thanks go to them, and to all of those involved in making this project a reality. The crown of the project is that each of the trees planted will be dedicated in honor/memory of a Cavendish community member who was/has been dedicated to improving the community of Cavendish through their hard work and volunteerism.

Details on that part of the project will be announced before the dedication is held in the future.