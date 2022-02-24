Collegiate Honors List

REGION – The following is a summary of those students who’s GPA qualified them for making the President’s List, Dean’s List, or Honors at their various institutions for the Fall 2021 semester:

Roger Williams University

Allison Kenney of Chester

Kaelie Peoples of Springfield

Castleton University

Dean’s List:

Emery Benoit of Cavendish

Ashley Chamberlin of N Springfield

Jasmine Eastman of Perkinsville

Alyssa Ferris of Springfield

Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield

Abigail Joslyn of Bellows Falls

Gage Lory of Windsor

Nina Neptune of Springfield

Ashlynn Rumrill of Mount Holly

Jairen Sanderson of West Townshend

Jenna Veysey of Springfield

Madison Wilson of Chester

Makenna Milbauer of Grafton

Deacon Watson of Springfield

President’s List:

Noah Distefano of W Townshend

Samantha Laplante of Springfield

Sarah McHugh of Mount Holly

Reilly Tennis of Springfield

Rylea Tetreault of Windsor

Graduated:

Caleb Lisai of Bellows Falls

Emerson College

Sarah Devereux of Cavendish

Springfield College

Samantha Mirra from Springfield

Dean College

Gwendylan Kekic of Chester

Clarkson University

Aidan Michael Cahill of Brownsville

Curry College

Haley Covillion of Bellows Falls

UNE

Morgan Brown of Ludlow

St. Lawrence University

Dean’s List:

Sam Cowles of South Londonderry

Hana Kusumi of South Londonderry

Hamilton College

Dean’s List:

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry

Quinnipiac University

Dean’s List:

Reilly Merrill of Chester

Hofstra University

Dean’s List:

Spencer Fowler of South Londonderry

University of Rhode Island

Dean’s List:

Gillian Guy of Springfield

Griff Waryas of Bellows Falls

Vermont Tech

President’s List:

Ryan Cooney of Springfield

Keegan Ewald of Cavendish

Dean’s List:

Anna Guild of Chester

Hyim Savel of Westminster

Daniel Graves of Springfield

Emily Mleczko of Putney

Jeffrey Bounds of Ludlow

Coastal Carolina University

President’s List:

Aislynn Kelley of Belmont

CCV

Dean’s List:

Isabel Cobb of Springfield

Deacon Watson of Springfield

President’s List:

Nicolette Beach of Chester

Dominique Pacheco of Ludlow

Autumn Morse of Springfield

Honor’s List:

Annalise Watkins of Cavendish

Sarah Rushford of Chester

Hannah Farrow of Ludlow

Austin Broome of Springfield

Jessica Call of Springfield

Sarah Davidson of Springfield

Ashley Jewell of Springfield

Tori Lovell of Springfield

Payden Vongphouthone of Springfield

Ithaca College

Dean’s List:

Colin Costa-Walsh of Putney

Avery White of Townshend

UNH

Dean’s List:

Sierra Kehoe of Chester

Paul Smith’s College

Dean’s List:

Jarrett Lapinski of Chester

Brenna LaDuc of Bellows Falls (Also earned Adirondack Scholar’s List Honor)

Owen Edwards of Bellows Falls

Kendra Atkin of Bellows Falls

Kevin Dernier of Weston

Champlain College

President’s List:

Nathan Luman of Chester

Dean’s List:

Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry

Jacob Lazarek of Westminster

Husson University

President’s List:

Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield

Dean’s List:

Alexander Hrabchak of Putney

Bryant University

Dean’s List:

Meagan Kelly of Westminster

University of Hartford

Honor’s List and Dean’s List:

Adam Culver of Grafton

Benjamin Haseltine of Chester

Owen Rounds of Westminster

Dean’s List:

William Frank of South Londonderry

Kayden Wolf of Springfield

Tufts University

Dean’s List:

Lia Clark of Saxtons River

Abby Donaghue of Andover

University of Saint Joseph

Dean’s List:

Ella Warner of Putney