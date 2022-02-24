Collegiate Honors List

REGION – The following is a summary of those students who’s GPA qualified them for making the President’s List, Dean’s List, or Honors at their various institutions for the Fall 2021 semester:
Roger Williams University
Allison Kenney of Chester
Kaelie Peoples of Springfield
Castleton University
Dean’s List:
Emery Benoit of Cavendish
Ashley Chamberlin of N Springfield
Jasmine Eastman of Perkinsville
Alyssa Ferris of Springfield
Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield
Abigail Joslyn of Bellows Falls
Gage Lory of Windsor
Nina Neptune of Springfield
Ashlynn Rumrill of Mount Holly
Jairen Sanderson of West Townshend
Jenna Veysey of Springfield
Madison Wilson of Chester
Makenna Milbauer of Grafton
Deacon Watson of Springfield
President’s List:
Noah Distefano of W Townshend
Samantha Laplante of Springfield
Sarah McHugh of Mount Holly
Reilly Tennis of Springfield
Rylea Tetreault of Windsor
Graduated:
Caleb Lisai of Bellows Falls
Emerson College
Sarah Devereux of Cavendish
Springfield College
Samantha Mirra from Springfield
Dean College
Gwendylan Kekic of Chester
Clarkson University
Aidan Michael Cahill of Brownsville
Curry College
Haley Covillion of Bellows Falls
UNE
Morgan Brown of Ludlow
St. Lawrence University
Dean’s List:
Sam Cowles of South Londonderry
Hana Kusumi of South Londonderry
Hamilton College
Dean’s List:
Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry
Quinnipiac University
Dean’s List:
Reilly Merrill of Chester
Hofstra University
Dean’s List:
Spencer Fowler of South Londonderry
University of Rhode Island
Dean’s List:
Gillian Guy of Springfield
Griff Waryas of Bellows Falls
Vermont Tech
President’s List:
Ryan Cooney of Springfield
Keegan Ewald of Cavendish
Dean’s List:
Anna Guild of Chester
Hyim Savel of Westminster
Daniel Graves of Springfield
Emily Mleczko of Putney
Jeffrey Bounds of Ludlow
Coastal Carolina University
President’s List:
Aislynn Kelley of Belmont
CCV
Dean’s List:
Isabel Cobb of Springfield
Deacon Watson of Springfield
President’s List:
Nicolette Beach of Chester
Dominique Pacheco of Ludlow
Autumn Morse of Springfield
Honor’s List:
Annalise Watkins of Cavendish
Sarah Rushford of Chester
Hannah Farrow of Ludlow
Austin Broome of Springfield
Jessica Call of Springfield
Sarah Davidson of Springfield
Ashley Jewell of Springfield
Tori Lovell of Springfield
Payden Vongphouthone of Springfield
Ithaca College
Dean’s List:
Colin Costa-Walsh of Putney
Avery White of Townshend
UNH
Dean’s List:
Sierra Kehoe of Chester
Paul Smith’s College
Dean’s List:
Jarrett Lapinski of Chester
Brenna LaDuc of Bellows Falls (Also earned Adirondack Scholar’s List Honor)
Owen Edwards of Bellows Falls
Kendra Atkin of Bellows Falls
Kevin Dernier of Weston
Champlain College
President’s List:
Nathan Luman of Chester
Dean’s List:
Ashley Bolton of South Londonderry
Jacob Lazarek of Westminster
Husson University
President’s List:
Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield
Dean’s List:
Alexander Hrabchak of Putney
Bryant University
Dean’s List:
Meagan Kelly of Westminster
University of Hartford
Honor’s List and Dean’s List:
Adam Culver of Grafton
Benjamin Haseltine of Chester
Owen Rounds of Westminster
Dean’s List:
William Frank of South Londonderry
Kayden Wolf of Springfield
Tufts University
Dean’s List:
Lia Clark of Saxtons River
Abby Donaghue of Andover
University of Saint Joseph
Dean’s List:
Ella Warner of Putney