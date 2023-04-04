Climb, swim, explore at Edgar May’s 2023 Adventure Summer Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center invites children ages 7 to 14 to participate in our 2023 Adventure Summer Camp, which will run five days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adventure Camp is available for eight weeks this summer: June 26-30, July 3-7, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 7-11, Aug. 14-18, and Aug. 21-25.

“We’re really excited for the return of adventure camp and to add two more weeks to the program this summer,” says Christian Craig, executive director.

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, campers will use our 40-foot rock climbing wall and learn important skills, terminology, and safety measures. This dynamic activity is a full body work out, with many health benefits including increasing range of motion and flexibility, building strength and endurance, and boosting brain function. Campers will also cool down in our pools with engaging water games, swim lessons, and BOGA classes.

On Tuesday and Thursday, campers will travel offsite to Vermont State Parks, museums, nature centers, and more. An example of a few of these locations are the Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) in Quechee, Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, Grafton Nature Museum, Montshire Museum in Norwich, and Bromley Adventure Park.

Students ages 13 to 15 are invited to participate in camp as counselors in training. CITs will assist counselors with leading activities for the younger campers as well as learn valuable leadership and management skills.

A 10% second child discount and financial assistance is available for adventure camp. For more information about the Edgar May’s Access for All sliding scale financial assistance, go to www.edgarmay.org/financial-aid. Registration and additional information are available at www.edgarmay.org/summer-camps. For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.

Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is located at 140 Clinton Street in Springfield, and provides area residents of all ages with the opportunities and resources necessary to live an active and healthy lifestyle in a safe, clean, and supportive environment.