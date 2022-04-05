Climb, swim, and explore at EdgarMay’s 2022 Adventure Summer Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center invites children ages 7–14 to participate in our 2022 Adventure Summer Camp, which will run five days a week from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Adventure Camp is available for six weeks this summer: July 5–8, July 11–15, July 18–22, Aug 8–12, Aug 15–19, or Aug 22–26. Each week has an option for after camp care, which is available from 4–5 p.m.

“We’re really excited to offer this summer program to our community,” says Olivia Satti, Camp Director. “It’s super important that we bring kids back together outside the classroom in an environment where they will work on important life skills such as team work, communication, critical thinking, and self-confidence.”

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, campers will get a chance to use our 40-foot rock-climbing wall and learn important skills, terminology, and safety measures. This dynamic activity is a total body work out with many health benefits including increasing range of motion and flexibility, building strength and endurance, and boosting brain function. Campers will also cool down in our pools with engaging water games, swim lessons, and BOGA classes. During their swimming times, they will also develop new skills as well as learn how to be safe in the water.

On Tuesday and Thursday, campers will travel offsite to Vermont State Parks, art exhibits, museums, nature centers, and more. Tuesday’s trips will focus on outdoor education and exploration while Thursday’s trips will be sites full of real-world experience and education. An example of a few of these locations are Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee, Endless Creations in Chester, Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, Grafton Nature Museum, Montshire Museum in Norwich, and New England Center for the Circus Arts in Brattleboro.

Students ages 13–15 also have the opportunity to participate in camp as Counselors in Training. CITs will assist counselors with leading activities for the younger campers as well as learn valuable leadership and management skills. “The CITs of this year will develop the skills needed to be the camp counselors of the future,” adds Satti.

Registration and additional information is available at www.edgarmay.org/summer-camps. Scholarships are available. For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.