Climate Solutions Caucus coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After several busy months, the 2024 legislative session has come to a close. This summer, the Vermont General Assembly’s Climate Solutions Caucus is on tour, and you’re invited to attend.

On Tuesday, July 30, at 5 p.m., at the Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC), Sens. Becca White, Alison Clarkson, and Dick McCormack will join community members for a free, interactive legislative recap workshop. You can RSVP at www.vtclimatecaucus.org to let them know you’ll be joining.

Over the course of the coming months, legislators will continue to attend and host these events throughout the state to share updates on legislative work, discuss key action opportunities, answer questions, and connect with community members like you. All events are free and open to the public. Free light bites and beverages will be provided.

This series will cover a variety of Climate Solutions Caucus priorities, including climate resilience, renewable energy, sustainable transportation, pollinator protection, polluter pays, and much more.

The Vermont Legislative Climate Solutions Caucus is one of the largest caucuses in the Vermont General Assembly. With 93 current members, the Climate Solutions Caucus works diligently to advance several key climate bills each session. Learn more at www.vtclimatecaucus.org, or contact contact@vtclimatecaucus.org with questions.