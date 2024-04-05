Climate change presentation at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Guy McPherson at the Springfield Town Library on Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m., for his presentation “According to Governments of the World, Earth is in the Midst of Abrupt, Irreversible Climate Change.”

Earth is amid the most abrupt climate change in planetary history. The ongoing change in the environment exceeds that of a meteor striking Earth and driving dinosaurs to extinction about 66 million years ago. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, citing abundant peer-reviewed evidence, an overheated ocean contributes to the irreversibility of climate change. In addition to this latter factor, many additional self-reinforcing feedback loops indicate that no known actions will slow or reverse climate change. Slowing or stopping industrial activity is the quickest path to rapid environmental change. Doing so will trigger the loss of aerosol masking, leading to a rise in temperature within about five days, according to renowned climate scientist James E. Hansen.

Guy McPherson is a prolific writer, energetic speaker, and talented moderator. He has appeared before countless audiences to speak about the two primary consequences of our fossil-fuel addiction: global climate change, and energy decline.

Most of McPherson’s contemporary presentations focus on abrupt, irreversible climate change. These presentations are based on three decades of research on climate change, and an extensive, ongoing review of contemporary literature. Because the topics of his presentations often induce grief, Guy became a certified grief-recovery specialist in January 2014. The certification came from the Grief Recovery Institute.

Visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.