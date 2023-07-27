Clean up buckets come to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Over 200 clean up buckets were delivered by Church World Service (CWS) to First Congregational Church United Church of Christ (FCCUCC) in Springfield, to be used to help neighbors clean up their homes and businesses after the massive flooding the region has experienced. These buckets contain sponges, scouring pads, soap and detergent, clothes pins, clothesline, dust masks, work gloves, trash bags, and insect repellent, to name a few of the items.

Church World Service is a faith-based organization that was founded in 1946. It is a cooperative ministry of 37 Christian denominations, providing sustainable self-help, development, disaster relief, and refugee assistance around the world. Churches all around our nation complete disaster relief kits, one of which is the emergency clean up bucket, to be collected in regional warehouses and sent out to areas in need.

100 buckets were taken by members of FCCUCC to Ludlow on Saturday, and contact has been made with organizations in Londonderry. Anyone who needs a clean up bucket or knows of someone, please contact Pastor Michael Mario at pastor.fccucc@vermontel.net, or call FCC at 802-885-5728 and leave a message. Check us out at www.firstchurchspringfield.org.

The road to recovery and safety may be a long one, but no one should walk it alone.