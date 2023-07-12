Claremont Senior Center Car Show

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The 11th annual Car Show for the benefit of the Claremont Senior Center will be roaring into 135 Maple Avenue, Claremont, N.H., on Sunday, Aug. 27. Gates open at 9 a.m., with registration of cars from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. There are 33 Spectator Choice Trophies: antique, classic, truck, sports car, street rod/modified, muscle car, 1998 and newer, motorcycle, tuner, rat rod, and best in show. DJ Brian Zutter will be playing music and making announcements throughout the day. There will be door prizes, T-shirts, a 50-50 raffle, and food, available all during the event. Kids 12 and under enter for free. The rain date is Saturday, Sept. 17.