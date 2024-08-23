Claremont residents turn out in support of local land-use amendment

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Community members filled council chambers at City Hall on Monday evening for a public hearing on local land-use regulation. They called on the planning board to approve an amendment that would clarify the City Code’s original intent by explicitly prohibiting the collection, storage, and/or transfer of construction and demolition debris.

Since 2017, Acuity Management Inc. has been pushing a proposal to build one of the largest construction and demolition (C&D) facilities in New England, next to the Westwood Village Housing Complex and near a residential neighborhood and an elementary school on Maple Avenue. This proposed waste transfer station threatens air and water quality, human health, local infrastructure, and economic development. Many attending spoke of their disapproval of Acuity’s proposal, and the desire to have land-use regulation that protects the health and safety of the community.

The company’s own estimate says the facility will receive roughly 2,750 tons a week of mixed C&D waste. These C&D loads can contain lead, mercury, and PFAS, the toxic forever chemicals associated with cancers, harmful impacts to childhood development, and immune and reproductive systems disorders.

“Acuity’s plan to import 143,000 or more tons of potentially contaminated waste into Claremont each year is simply wrong,” states Katie Lajoie, a former public health nurse. “A major concern is wood containing lead-based paint. Claremont has made significant progress in reducing the risk of lead exposure among its population. If approved, Acuity’s operation will increase that risk, and that is unacceptable.”

Early in Acuity’s application process, the Claremont planning director determined that local land-use regulations prohibited a proposal for a major change of use at the Industrial Boulevard site. In August 2022, the zoning board of adjustment (ZBA) upheld the decision, with resounding support from local residents, and a bipartisan letter of support from the entire Sullivan County legislative delegation.

Rather than respecting local land-use regulation, Acuity took the city to court, challenging the zoning board’s decision. Although the most recent status update indicates that the case will be stayed until October 2024, the threat of legal action continues to hang over our community. Furthermore, despite overwhelming rejections at a local level, Acuity has aggressively pursued their-state level permit applications to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (DES).

The amendment voted on Monday night makes clear the intent of existing land-use language, noted multiple community residents. “The issue is not about the modification of an existing permit, but rather a major shift in size and purpose” says Reb MacKenzie, founding member of A Better Claremont. “This Planning Board amendment clarifies the original purpose of our city ordinance: to protect public health, environment, and local infrastructure.”

Residents applauded the unanimous passage of the amendment, affirming that the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services needs to respect local land-use decisions in its consideration of any forthcoming permit applications.

“No is a complete sentence, and that is what the City and residents have been saying all along,” said Judith Koester. “Acuity needs to hear that and respect it.”