Cinco De Mayo Vegan Celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for a celebration of vegan Mexican food on Cinco de Mayo (Sunday, May 5), from 1-3 p.m., in the Huber Building, 80 Main Street in downtown Springfield, Vt. It’s easy to make Mexican food with just plants and minerals. We are asking people to bring either their favorite vegan Mexican dish, or ingredients for tacos or burritos. Vegan desserts are always welcome. Some ideas include: tortillas, salsa, refried beans, plant-based fajitas, guacamole, chopped scallions and sweet peppers, sliced olives, plant-based cheese, vegan sour cream, and leafy greens. If you can’t bring plant-based food to share, come anyway. We usually have plenty of food.

We have been holding vegan potlucks in Springfield since August of 2022, and we always have great food and company. Right after Thanksgiving in 2022, we had only four people attend, and we have recently had gatherings of 15-21 people. We tend to have a great mix of people from Springfield and surrounding towns, and a combination of people who are strongly committed to a plant-based diet, and people who are just open to trying it. Ages range from 2 to over 80 years. Most people bring food to share, but if you can’t afford it this month or just can’t imagine what to eat that doesn’t have animal products in it, just bring yourself. We usually have plenty of food to share.