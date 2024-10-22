CHS Dia de los Muertos celebration

CAVENDISH, Vt. – A two-day holiday most associated with Mexican communities, Dia de los Muertos is a time to reunite the living and the dead. Families and communities create “ofrendas” (altars) to honor those that have passed, and to encourage their return at this time of year. Far from a dark and somber occasion, it is a celebration filled with good food, laughter, memories, and fun.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Cavendish Library, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville. From 3:30-5:30 p.m., there will be a workshop to create items for the community ofrenda, including papel picado (paper cuts), paper flowers, tin ornaments, mask making, vase/candle holders, sugar skulls, and more. A potluck supper will take place immediately following the workshops, from 5:30-7 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed and appreciated. For more information, email margocaulfield@icloud.com, or call 802-226-7807.