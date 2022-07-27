Christ’s Church closes doors

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Christ’s Church will be having a final church service on Sunday, July 31 at 3 p.m. UCC Conference minister Rev. Paul Sangree will be leading the service, which will include words releasing members to follow new paths of faith. Many months of prayer and deliberation during these past few years led the church leaders and members to the difficult conclusion to close our church doors.

The July 31 service will celebrate the many years Christ’s Church has served in faith through regular Sunday worship and special services such as our Christmas Eve service and outdoor Easter Sunrise worship. Many will have memories of our annual Women’s Fellowship Christmas Bazaar, Youth Fellowship groups, and the famous “Real Men Can Cook Dinners.” We are grateful for the many ministers who have led us and shared God’s word and all those who added their God-given talents to make worship special, and always, for those in the community who have graciously given their time to special church projects and missions.

We invite any in the community to join us for this special service and for refreshments that will follow. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the many blessings God has bestowed upon Christ’s Church as we leave to find new ways and places to live out our faith. Our prayer: May you find yourself surrounded by God’s love and may His sprit guide you.