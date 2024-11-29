WESTON, Vt. – Awaken the spirit of the season with a visit to Christmas in Weston, and enjoy a day of holiday fun for the whole family on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Now in its 39th year, this annual celebration is filled with free events and activities for all ages that are sure to become memories that will last a lifetime.

Throughout the day, enjoy classic holiday activities like visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas caroling, readings of holiday tales, cookie decorating, children’s craft making, face painting, and a tree lighting on the village green. The day’s events conclude at dusk with a spectacular fireworks display over the village green.

A special addition to this year’s festivities will be a live drawing session with Paddington Bear artist R.W. Ally, as he creates an original illustration that will be raffled off, followed by a kids’ art class led by Mr. Ally and a reading of his original children’s book, “Firefighters to the Rescue.”

All daytime events and activities are free for all who attend, which is a welcome and unusual feature that distinguishes Christmas in Weston from other holiday events. Meals, snacks, and beverages are available for purchase at nearby restaurants, food trucks, and vendors on the Village Green.

Stay for evening entertainment at a delightful performance of “A Weston Winter Cabaret,” a hilarious holiday parody by the nationally renowned Weston Theater Company with shows on Dec. 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.westontheater.org.

Christmas in Weston celebrates the spirit of generosity that exists within the tight-knit community, as local businesses and community organizations come together to create a festive kickoff to the holiday season, one that has become a beloved tradition for people throughout the region.

The event raises funds through the sale of raffle tickets, event merchandise, and donations to support The Little School, Weston’s nonprofit early childhood education center, and the Weston Volunteer Fire Department.

For a schedule of Christmas in Weston events and details about the raffle, visit www.westonvt.net.