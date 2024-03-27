Chester Townscape Tree and Shrub Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Townscape’s annual Tree and Shrub Sale has begun. This event offers good-size, proven trees and shrubs at below regular, nursery retail prices, to help people beautify their properties. Here are the 2024 seven shrub selections offered: red sprite winterberry (female for berries); Jim Dandy winterberry (male pollinator); little quick fire hydrangea; autumn brilliance shadbush; dwarf buttonbush; firelight hydrangea; and PJM elite rhododendron.

All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, feature multiseason interest, and sport beautiful blossoms. Most are native. All appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Any one of these plants would also make a wonderful present. Proceeds from the sale support Chester Townscape’s charitable civic projects, such as the floral pots and bridge boxes that beautify the town for residents and visitors.

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they do have to preorder and pay before April 9, and then pick up the shrubs in early May from Main Street in central Chester. For an informative order form that gives details about the shrubs, their botanical names and prices, and where to send the check and order form, please visit www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html, or contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.