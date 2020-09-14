Chester Townscape bulb orders are due September 21

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Townscape’s annual Fall Bulb Sale, featuring top-quality, deer-resistant, easy-care, hardy bulbs that will bloom in 2021, will have a twist this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mail-in orders, which are due by Sept. 21, will secure a person’s bulb choices. But in-person sales of remaining supplies by Townscape volunteers – and also preordered bulbs for pick-up – will take place Columbus Day Weekend at the Chester Post Office Friday, Oct. 9, 12-4 p.m., Smitty’s Chester Market Friday, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Chester Helping Hands Produce Pick-Up at Chester-Andover Elementary School, Saturday, Oct. 10, 9-11 a.m.

Order now for reliable bulbs that should be planted this fall to provide wonderful color in 2021.

Evan Scent Mixed Daffodils A blend of four varieties of fragrant yellow, white, and orange daffodils that bloom in early to mid-spring, complement each other, and are perfect for naturalizing. They grow 14-18 inches high. Plant in well-drained soil in full sun or part shade.

Allium Purple Sensation Bloom in late spring with 5-inch purple blossoms on stems 24 to 30 inches high. Plant in well-drained soil in full sun or afternoon shade.

Summer Snowflake White bells line arching 24-28-inch stems in mid-spring. Plant in average to wet soil in full sun or minimal part shade

Camassia Starry, purplish blue flowers rise in loose spikes on 34-38-inch stems in late spring. Most effective in clusters. Plant in average to wet soil and in full sun.

For additional information about sale and pick-up locations and this year’s bulb choices, plus an order form, please download two pages from www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html. Mail-in orders are due to Chester Townscape at P.O. Box 561, Chester, VT 05143 by Sept. 21 along with a check for the order made out to CCA and indicating CT Bulbs in the memo line. For questions about the bulbs or alternate pick-up arrangements, or for copies of the forms, please contact Lynn Russell at chestertownscape@gmail.com or 802-875-2707.

Chester Townscape is a committee of Chester Community Alliance (CCA), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization; and bulb funds help support CT’s civic and beautification projects.