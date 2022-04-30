Chester Rotary Ladd Scholarship trivia night

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the Chester Rotary Ladd Scholarship Fundraiser Quiz/Trivia Night will be held at the Post 67 American Legion Banquet Room, Chester, Vt., from 6:30–9 p.m. Quiz/Trivia Night will be a fun filled event with friends from around the community to raise money for the Chester Rotary Ladd Scholarship Fund. Hosting up to 25 teams formed by friends and businesses from the Chester community, we will all enjoy a friendly, laugh-filled, competitive challenge of several rounds of Quiz/Trivia questions. Throughout the evening a cash bar and snacks will be available, as well as prizes, our famous basket raffle, and a 50/50 raffle. We look forward to seeing you there. For more information, contact Ian Montgomery at frianm@aol.com.