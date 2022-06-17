Chester Rotary awards scholarships

CHESTER, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Chester, Vt. has awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors at Green Mountain Union High School. This includes the Ladd Scholarship, a four-year scholarship of $1,000 per year in memory of Andrew and Heidi Ladd of Chester, both of whom died too young, Andrew in 2008 and Heidi in 2014. Andrew was an active and enthusiastic Rotarian for many years. His wife Heidi was a beloved member of the community and hosted many Rotary events at the Ladds’ home.

The recipient of the 2022 Ladd Scholarship is Kimberly Cummings. In addition, five Rotary scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to Miles Garvin, Clara Gignoux, Kagen Hance, Eva Svec, and Grace Tyrrell.

The Chester Rotary scholarships use the following criteria: grade point average, essay, extracurricular including sports and employment, community service, and financial need.

Anyone who wishes to make a tax-deductible donation to the Chester Rotary scholarship fund is encouraged to send a check to Chester Rotary/Andrew and Heidi Ladd Scholarships, P.O. Box 304, Chester, VT 05143. For more information contact Ron Theissen, CPA at rontheissen24@msn.com or call 917-488-2785.