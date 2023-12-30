CHESTER, Vt. – Are you a family caregiver for a loved one with a form of dementia? Whether it is Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or one of the many forms of dementia, Senior Solutions knows how demanding that can be.

You are invited to attend the monthly Memory Café held on Jan. 4. The Memory Café is free, and is a welcoming environment where caregivers can socialize, provide mutual support, and exchange helpful information. The Memory Café is based on the Vermont Alzheimer’s model. Senior Solutions volunteers will be keeping your loved ones entertained with live guitar music, games, and fun activities. We will work to keep your loved ones engaged and safe.

Caregivers are also welcome to come alone. Also, if you happen to have been recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and are still able to drive and care for yourself – you are also welcome to attend. Senior Solutions provides snacks and beverages. You are welcome to bring a bagged lunch for those with dietary restrictions.

The Chester Memory Café will be held on the first Thursday of each month, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has kindly offered their Willard Hall activity room to Senior Solutions for this purpose. There is a parking lot behind the Six Loose Ladies shop on the village green on Route 11 in Chester. The entrance to Willard Hall is accessed from the parking area. Just follow the walkway to the rear door of St. Luke’s.

Please RSVP to jerenhouse@seniorsolutionsvt.org so we can plan refreshments.

Thank you, and hope to see you on Jan. 4.