Chester gears up for Green Up Day

CHESTER, Vt. – As the seasons oscillate between winter and spring, the resilient spirit of our community shines through once again. With a steadfast commitment to preserving the natural beauty of our town, volunteers are eagerly preparing for another impactful Green Up Day on Saturday, May 4. Vermont needs your help to maintain its beauty. Join us by picking up your free Green Up supplies and dedicating an hour or two to cleaning up litter around town. Your efforts make a significant difference, and contribute to the sense of pride in our community.

The organizers of Chester’s Green Up Day, Frank Kelley and Carrie King, extend their heartfelt appreciation to all volunteers for their unwavering support and dedication to this community-driven initiative. Their tireless efforts significantly enhance the aesthetic appeal of our surroundings, leaving a lasting positive impact.

Residents can collect Green Up bags from various locations, including the Whiting Library, Chester Hardware, R.B. Erskines, and Chester Town Hall. Sign-up sheets will be available at the Whiting Library, aiming to assist Green Up Vermont in setting a new volunteer participation record. A designated Green Up Day dumpster will be stationed at the town garage from May 3-May 8th, for the disposal of filled Green Up bags. Please place tires beside the dumpster.

Participants are reminded to wear bright attire, bring a companion, adhere to Covid safety protocols, and remain vigilant against sharp objects and ticks.

Additionally, volunteers are encouraged to visit the Seed Sowing Station at the Whiting Library on Green Up Day, to sow seeds as a token of appreciation. Attendees can also explore the Seed Library, generously sponsored by the Whiting Library.

The Green Up Mentor Program offers local high school students an opportunity to earn community service hours while actively contributing to the Green Up initiative. Interested students are encouraged to seize this chance to make a meaningful difference in our community.

For further information, please visit Green Up Vermont’s website at www.greenupvermont.org, or contact Frank Kelley via email at fjmkelley@gmail.com, or by phone at 802-289-1540.

Let’s unite in our efforts to keep Chester clean and pristine on this Green Up Day.