Chester Festival requests volunteers

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Community Events Committee announces the 49th annual Chester Festival on The Green, a free outdoor event featuring two full days of outdoor exhibits, authentic artisan products, live music, animals, agriculture, food, and other fall fun.

This year’s festival will be held in historic Chester, Vt., on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine. Current information is available at www.chesterfestival.org, and a full guide will be published in early September.

For nearly 50 years, hundreds of people have converged on the Chester Town Green for this hallmark celebration of Vermont culture and kick-off to fall foliage season. The 2022 festival featured more than 80 vendors — including painters, potters, woodworkers, glass blowers, jewelers, and fiber artists — alongside artisan demonstrations, animal exhibits, tractor rides, apple cider pressing, a hay maze, games, and other family-friendly activities. 2023 vendor applications are still being accepted, and are available at www.chesterfestival.org/vendor-application.html.

The Chester Festival on The Green is a nonprofit event entirely sustained by community support. Volunteers can help out in event operations by handing out information to patrons, offering booth assistance to vendors, directing parking, setting up and breaking down tents, and more. Each volunteer must commit to at least one four-hour shift, and students in need of community service hours are highly encouraged to join. Those interested in becoming a festival ambassador may apply at www.chesterfestival.org/volunteer.html.

Those who wish to contribute but are unable volunteer may mail donations to Chester Community Events Committee, P.O. Box 707, Chester, VT 05143.