Chester Democrats to hold Windsor County Candidate Forum

CHESTER, Vt. – Interested in hearing what the five democratic candidates for three Windsor County state Senate seats have to say? If so, join us at the Windsor Senate Candidate Forum at the Chester Town Hall on Tuesday, July 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. The forum is organized by the Chester Democratic Committee.

With the retirement of long-term Windsor County Democratic Sen. Dick McCormack, the two incumbents — Alison Clarkson and Becca White — will run for three seats, with newcomers Joe Major, Marc Nemeth, and Justin Tuthill.

The forum will be introduced by Windsor-Windham House Rep. Heather Chase and moderated by Bill Dakin, who also serves as Chester town moderator.

Candidates will respond to a series of questions from among those developed by CDC officers and sent to the candidates. Each candidate — after brief introductions — will be given the opportunity to explain their thoughts on issues facing Vermont, such as housing, taxes, and health care, among others. There will be time allotted for questions from the audience.

The candidates for Windsor County senator come from around the county, Incumbent Clarkson is from Woodstock; Major is currently Hartford town manager; Nemeth is an attorney based in South Royalton; Tuthill, of Pomfret, recently worked in administrative positions in hospitals; incumbent White is from Hartford.

For more information, contact Bill Dakin at 802-345-0436.