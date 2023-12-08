Chester continues zoning, STR discussions

CHESTER, Vt. – Only three board members were present at the Wednesday, Dec. 6, meeting of the Chester Selectboard, with Heather Chase and Lee Gustafson absent due to illness. The board opened their meeting by continuing their hearing on the Chester Planning Commission’s proposed amendments to the town’s unified development bylaws.

Planning Commission Chair Hugh Quinn explained to the board that the commission had taken into consideration their recommendations from the previous meeting, and had made changes to the development bylaws accordingly. These were small changes to the zoning maps, such as removing the water tank property and parts of the town gravel pit from the neighborhood zone, to allow for continued gravel extraction in the future.

Quinn also clarified for the board the removal of building and construction trades uses from the neighborhood zone, which had generated some concern. This had previously been a conditional use in many of the areas which would now be encompassed by the neighborhood zone. Quinn explained that building and construction trades would still be allowed to operate in the neighborhood zone as a home occupation or a home business. “If you’re…an electrician, or a carpenter, or a landscaper, and you have your truck, and you run your business out of your house…you can run that as a home occupation,” Quinn said. “If that home occupation gets a little bigger, then you can still run [it] as a home business…what we’re saying going forward you won’t be able to do is…get a business permit for a construction company, and…have your contractor storage and your vehicles [on your property]. It’s a matter of scale.”

The amendments to the development bylaws were approved by the board later in the meeting, after the hearing was adjourned.

Town manager Julie Hance then updated the board on Chester’s flood-related expenses. Hance told the board that as of the meeting, Chester had spent “close to $1.8 million,” and that she expected that it would likely approach $2 million when all was finished. As yet, no projects in the state have received FEMA reimbursement.

The board then continued their ongoing short-term rental (STR) discussion, hearing the most up-to-date numbers from town planner and zoning administrator Preston Bristow. Currently, 54 STRs have been registered in Chester, and 4 new listings have been identified. The 54 registered STRs have garnered $14,000 in registration fees for the town. Bristow presented the board with a breakdown of STR numbers in Chester’s different zones – using the older zoning structure, as the new zones had only been approved just previously during the same meeting – and noted that the zone with the most STRs was R-120, a residential zone with a minimum lot size of three acres. Six STRs had been registered in the Stone Village, though planning commission member Cathy Hasbrouck noted that two more dwellings there were likely to become STRs pending transfer of ownership, which she said was “not going smoothly.”

Bristow also informed the board that Chester’s contract with Granicus, the company which the town had contracted to collect STR data and craft its STR registration process, would be terminated at the end of the one-year contract period, due to Granicus’ failure to follow through on many of their obligations. Bristow said he and Hance were in discussions to find a suitable replacement for Granicus.

Given the recurring nature of the STR discussion, board member Arianna Knapp suggested that the selectboard be more specific about the intention of their discussion on future meeting agendas. “We should know what we want to do within that agenda point,” Knapp said. “The next time we’re all here, let’s start to figure out what is the next step.”

The board then approved the Chester Snowmobile Club’s use of town roads for the winter, with several board members praising the work the club does on road and trail maintenance. There was some concern from board member Peter Hudkins that, if the club is installing culverts in class four roads, as they have done in the past, they, and not the town, should be responsible for their maintenance. This was met with general agreement from the board and those present from the snowmobile club, with Jonynas noting that the snowmobile club handles the majority of class four road maintenance.

The Chester Selectboard meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall. Their next meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 27.