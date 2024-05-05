Chester community meeting for neighborhood watch

CHESTER, Vt. – The wellbeing and security of our community are paramount interests for the residents of Chester. In response to this, the Chester Police Advisory Committee is announcing a planning meeting aimed at gauging interest in launching a neighborhood watch program. This meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to learn about the program, its benefits, and how they can get involved.

Inspired by the principles outlined by the National Neighborhood Watch Program, our local initiative seeks to empower residents to take an active role in supporting one another through collaboration and communication.

Neighborhood watch programs have a proven record of accomplishment in communities across the nation. By working together, residents can effectively deter crime, reduce fear, and improve quality of life for everyone.

To kick off the planning process for the neighborhood watch program, the Chester Police Advisory Committee invites all interested community members to attend an informational meeting on May 14, at 6 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall. This meeting will provide an overview of the program, discuss its benefits, and allow residents to express their interest in participating.

Join us in building a stronger, more connected community through the neighborhood watch and neighborhood association programs.

For more information, please contact the Chester Police Advisory Committee at cac.chester.vt@gmail.com.