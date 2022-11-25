CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover senior dinner will be held this year on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. at the Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT Rte.103 in Chester. This is the 45th annual dinner and we are very excited to be holding it in person after two years of delivered takeout meals in collaboration with Everyone Eats.

The senior dinner was started 45 years ago by a small group of community members concerned that seniors enjoy the camaraderie of others while having a proper Christmas dinner. The senior dinner has been held at the Congregational Church, GMUHS, and more recently, Chester-Andover Elementary School. This year we return to the high school.

The meal is always free, since it serves as a thank you to the seniors of Chester and Andover for all they have given the community over the years.

This year we are collaborating with GMUHS and the Chester-Andover Family Center to provide the venue, volunteers, and supplies. Feeding 200-plus people, however, is a big task and we can use your help.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Pat at 802-376-6643. Donations may be dropped off at Motel in the Meadow at 936 VT Rte. 11W, Chester, VT 05143. Checks should be made out to Pat Budnick. Please write “Chester-Andover Senior Dinner” on the memo line.

As always, it will be very helpful to know how many guests to expect so we can prepare enough food for everyone. Please call Pat at 802-376-6643 to let us know you are coming and how many people are in your party.