Cheese Week in the Okemo Valley

REGION – The celebration of Vermont Cheese Week is in full swing. Beginning Sept. 7 and running through Sept. 15, visitors and residents alike have the opportunity to enjoy special cheese events, samplings, pairings, cheesy menus, and activities.

The Okemo Valley has joined the Vermont Cheese Council’s statewide effort. In the Okemo Valley, there are more than 10 local businesses, including retail shops, restaurants, and cheese producers, that have come together to showcase the artistry of Vermont-made cheese for Cheese Week.

This exciting week showcases the rich cheese-making heritage of the Okemo Valley, home to one of the highest concentrations of cheddar producers in the state and some of the oldest cheese-making factories in the United States, dating back to the 1800s. From wine and cheese, to cheese making, to family fun events, there are lots of activities and delicious options. Local cheese producers include Crowley Cheese, Grafton Village Cheese, Plymouth Cheese, and Spring Brook Farm Cheese.

Chefs within the region are offering creative cheesy specials, from garden-inspired dishes, to gourmet pizzas, to classic French onion soup, and more. Cheese Week dining experiences include Calcutta’s, Coleman Brook Tavern at Okemo, Echo Lake Inn, Off the Rails, and Stemwinder. Retail shops, including the Vermont Country Store, Wine & Cheese Depot, and Yeah Wine Shop have also joined in. For the full list of Cheese Week events and activities, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/vermont-cheese-week.