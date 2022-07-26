Charles Bodo, 1955-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Charles W. Bodo, 67, of Chester, Vt., passed away at the Jack Burnes Center in Lebanon, N.H. (hospice) on July 14, 2022 after a period of failing health. He was born in Manchester, Conn. on May 2, 1955 to Robert and Eleanor Bodo. Chuck grew up in Connecticut and moved to Vermont when he was in his 40’s to live closer to family. Chuck enjoyed music, family, friends, and loved his sports; football, baseball, and basketball.

Chuck worked for Manchester Memorial Hospital for seventeen years prior to moving up to Vermont. He was married to Celia Belski Bodo of Manchester, Conn. for 14 years. They divorced.

Chuck celebrated his sobriety and had 28 years in recovery.

He is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert J. Bodo Jr.

Chuck is survived by his sisters, Laurie Curran and Dan Curran of N. Springfield, Vt., and Linda Bodo of Springfield, Vt. He is also survived by his niece, Candace Alberti, and a nephew, Fred Bodo.

There will be a graveside burial at a future date to be announced.