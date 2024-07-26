Charles B. Gulick III, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Charles B. “Terry” Gulick III of Springfield, Vt., passed away peacefully while surrounded by loving friends and family on July 14, 2024. He was 90 years old.

When Terry stepped onto Vermont soil as a young boy in Springfield, his whole heart belonged here, and this is where he always called home throughout his life, no matter where he was living, working, or traveling. He loved Vermont, and was an endless encyclopedia of facts and interesting anecdotes about this great state. Terry’s connections across Vermont were wide and deep and varied over his 90 years, but they were all connected to the land, plants, trees, farming, or music. His detailed memory of events and people over his 90 years survived his entire life.

He actively participated in 4H, Vermont Farm Bureau, the American Chestnut Foundation, the GOP club, and the Green Mountain Club, just to name a few. His connection and support of the Coolidge family and their historical site was very important to him. He gave his time and compassion to many children throughout his years as a volunteer at the Kurn Hattin School in Westminster, and led many group hikes with the Green Mountain Club.

Please go to www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/charles-terry-gulick-iii for his full obituary and information regarding a Celebration of Life in his honor. For anyone without access to the internet, please contact Christopher or Cynthia Berg at 802-885-1792.