Central & Main development achieves major milestone

WINDSOR, Vt. – Windham & Windsor Housing Trust’s (WWHT) highly anticipated Central & Main housing development in Windsor has reached a significant milestone in its construction – the building is now “dried in.” With the completion of exterior walls, windows, and roofing, the structure is weather-tight, allowing crews to focus on insulation and interior finishes during the winter months. The building remains on schedule, with a late spring/early summer opening anticipated.

Located at 133 Main Street, the Central & Main development transforms a vacant downtown lot into vibrant, efficient, mixed-income housing, featuring 25 residential apartments affordable to a range of moderate and low Windsor incomes. Accessible via Central Street for vehicles and Main Street for pedestrians, the building integrates seamlessly with Windsor’s historic character, while making the existing landscape inviting and accessible.

The building will be managed by Stewart Property Management. There is no waitlist for this property, and applications for these apartments will be opening once the building is near completion. The property manager is taking contact information for anyone interested in updates on leasing. Interested residents are encouraged to visit WWHT’s Central & Main information page at www.homemattershere.org/central-and-main-windsor for detailed leasing information, eligibility requirements, and updates on apartment availability.

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust and Evernorth are collaborating closely with the Town of Windsor and the Windsor Improvement Corporation to bring this long-envisioned project to life. The Central & Main development represents a significant step forward in addressing local housing challenges, and supporting economic growth in Windsor’s historic downtown district.